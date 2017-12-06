FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sean Combs leads four black artists as world's highest paid musicians
Sections
Featured
Inmate deaths show 'torturous' Taser use
Reuters Investigates
Inmate deaths show 'torturous' Taser use
Olympic ban strengthens Putin's re-election hand
Russia
Olympic ban strengthens Putin's re-election hand
Saudi-led blockade cuts fuel lifeline to Yemen
Exclusive
World
Saudi-led blockade cuts fuel lifeline to Yemen
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
December 6, 2017 / 7:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

Sean Combs leads four black artists as world's highest paid musicians

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs was ranked the world’s highest-paid musician on Wednesday in an annual list that saw black artists take the top four spots.

FILE PHOTO: 2017 Billboard Music Awards – Photo Room - Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 21/05/2017 - Sean Diddy Combs.

Combs, who is also a hip hop producer and entrepreneur, earned an estimated $130 million for the year, according to Forbes, mostly from his Bad Boy Family Reunion tour and the sale of his Sean Jean clothing line.

Fellow American Beyonce ranked second, with earnings estimated at $105 million from her Formation world tour and hit album “Lemonade,” while Canadian artists Drake ($94 million) and The Weeknd ($92 million) rounded out the top four.

British band Coldplay pulled in an estimated $88 million to take the No. 5 spot.

Forbes compiled the list after estimating pre-tax income for the 12 months from June 2016 to 2017 based on interviews with managers, agents, lawyers, interviews and data from Pollstar, the Recording Industry Association of America and tracking firm Nielsen.

Last year’s top two artists - Taylor Swift, and British boy band One Direction - both slipped out of the top 10 this year. Swift did not tour this year and released her latest album in November, while One Direction are on hiatus as its members pursue solo careers.

Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Frances Kerry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.