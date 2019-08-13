Breakingviews - The Exchange: Nile Rodgers and Merck Mercuriadis

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - How much is a song worth? Two people who should know are the Chic founder and his manager, who have started a company to buy some of the world’s most famous back catalogues. They explain how music investing works and why many songwriters are miffed with Spotify.
Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2OW4QkC
