Jefferson Starship members settle lawsuit over band name

(Reuters) - A founding member of the Jefferson Starship has settled his lawsuit against former bandmates over the use of the rock group’s name.

The accord between guitarist Craig Chaquico and defendants including David Freiberg, Donny Baldwin and others resolved a breach-of-contract lawsuit over performances and merchandising since the January 2016 death of co-founder Paul Kantner.

Terms were not disclosed, but the parties “have settled this entire matter,” according to a Monday filing from their lawyers in San Francisco federal court. U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria dismissed the case on Tuesday.

“Hopefully everything has been put to rest,” Julia Greer, a lawyer for the defendants, said in an interview. Chaquico’s lawyer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

According to court papers, band members agreed to retire the Jefferson Starship name in 1985 after Kantner left, and Chaquico later allowed “only Kantner” to use it upon returning.

Chaquico sued after Kantner died, but use of the Jefferson Starship name continued.

Known for the 1975 song “Miracles,” a No. 3 hit sung by Marty Balin, Jefferson Starship formed following the breakup of Jefferson Airplane, whose 1960s hits “Somebody to Love” and “White Rabbit” featured singer Grace Slick. Kantner and Balin were also member of Jefferson Airplane.

Jefferson Starship evolved in the mid-1980s into Starship, known for the No. 1 hits “We Built This City” and “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now.”

The case is Chaquico v Freiberg et al, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 17-02423.