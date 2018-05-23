Hip hop singer Lauryn Hill to perform in UK for album anniversary tour

LONDON (Reuters) - American singer and rapper Lauryn Hill will take to the British stage later this year as she marks 20 years since the release of her award-winning debut solo album.

FILE PHOTO: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction – Show - Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., 14/04/2018 – Lauryn Hill performs on stage. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk/File Photo

The former Fugees band member released the hugely-successful “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” in 1998, the first hip-hop album to win the coveted album of the year prize at the Grammy awards.

The 42-year-old is going on a world tour this summer to mark the anniversary, with the UK performances slated for the end of November and early December.

The album “chronicled an intimate piece of my young existence”, Hill said in a statement about the tour.

“I loved and believed deeply in my community’s ability to both love and heal itself provided it received the right amount of support and encouragement,” she said.

“Our world today, both complex and changing, is in need of the balance between moral fortitude and cathartic expression. I hope the love and energy that permeated this work can continue to inspire change with love and optimism at the helm.”