FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Back from injury, Lionel Richie to tour with Mariah Carey
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
June 10, 2017 / 12:32 AM / 2 months ago

Back from injury, Lionel Richie to tour with Mariah Carey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Lionel Richie is ready to hit the road with Mariah Carey for his "All the Hits" North American tour after a knee injury in March forced him to postpone the venture.

Richie and Carey are joining forces for the first time on tour, kicking off on July 21 in Oakland, California.

"I must tell you, I was so happy when she (Carey) said yes. My next thing was, 'Really?' It's going to be one of those evenings where you are going to just ... it's going to be pretty fun," the "All Night Long" singer said.

Richie was coy when asked if he and Carey would duet on the tour - and if so, which song they would choose.

"I heard a rumor about that, but I can't reveal these kinds of things. There's a rumor going round, but I won't say a word," he said.

Reporting by Reuters Television, editing by G Crosse

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.