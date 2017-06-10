Back from injury, Lionel Richie to tour with Mariah Carey

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Lionel Richie is ready to hit the road with Mariah Carey for his "All the Hits" North American tour after a knee injury in March forced him to postpone the venture.

Richie and Carey are joining forces for the first time on tour, kicking off on July 21 in Oakland, California.

"I must tell you, I was so happy when she (Carey) said yes. My next thing was, 'Really?' It's going to be one of those evenings where you are going to just ... it's going to be pretty fun," the "All Night Long" singer said.

Richie was coy when asked if he and Carey would duet on the tour - and if so, which song they would choose.

"I heard a rumor about that, but I can't reveal these kinds of things. There's a rumor going round, but I won't say a word," he said.