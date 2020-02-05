Drawing inspiration: Video marks Marley's Redemption Song, 40 years on

LONDON (Reuters) - Forty years after Bob Marley’s “Redemption Song” was released, two French artists have created an intricate animation to one of the Jamaican reggae artist’s most celebrated recordings.

Released on Wednesday on the official YouTube Channel www.youtube.com/bobmarley for Marley, the animation by Octave Marsal and Theo De Gueltz features 2,747 original drawings.

Highlighting the song’s message of hope and emancipation, it takes viewers on an allegorical trip through Jamaican history and Rastafarian culture.

In his short life, Marley became one of the 20th century’s most famous musicians, celebrated for the poetry and power of his lyrics, pleading for love, justice and unity, and for bringing reggae music to a global audience of millions.

He died of cancer in 1981, at age 36.

His family, record label Island Records and Universal Music Enterprises (UMe), will hold a series of events this year to mark what would have been Marley’s 75th birthday.