FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 days ago
Ed Sheeran, Stormzy nominated for Mercury music award
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
July 27, 2017 / 11:21 AM / 20 days ago

Ed Sheeran, Stormzy nominated for Mercury music award

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Ed Sheeran performs on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 25, 2017.Dylan Martinez/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Pop star Ed Sheeran and grime artist Stormzy made it on to the Mercury prize shortlist, award organizers announced on Thursday.

Other nominees for the prize that will be awarded on Sept. 14, are: Blossoms, J Hus, Dinosaur, The XX, Loyle Carner,

The Big Moon, Kate Tempest, Glass Animals, Alt J and Sampha.  

The prestigious award, meant to identify the best of the year from British or Irish artists and is based on a selection by music industry experts and musicians.

Sheeran's latest album, "Divide," topped charts in the United States and Britain earlier this year.

Reporting by Jane Witherspoon and Maayan Lubell, editing by Pritha Sarkar

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.