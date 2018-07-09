FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 9, 2018 / 5:00 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Rolling Stones sign new deal with Universal Music Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The Rolling Stones on Monday signed a new deal with Universal Music Group covering the legendary rock band’s music and audio-visual catalog, global merchandising and brand management, the music company said.

FILE PHOTO: Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ron Wood of the Rolling Stones perform during a concert of their "No Filter" European tour at the Orange Velodrome stadium in Marseille, France, June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier/File Photo

The deal continues a partnership that covers the band’s catalog including classic albums like Sticky Fingers that was released in 1971.

“After a decade of working in partnership together we are thrilled to expand and extend our relationship with the Rolling Stones,” Universal Music Group chief executive Lucian Grainge, said in a statement.

The statement gave no financial details of the deal.

Vocalist Mick Jagger, guitarist Keith Richards and others formed the Stones in England in 1962 and together they recorded a long string of hits including (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction. The band continues to perform globally to large audiences.

Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
