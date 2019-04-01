Entertainment News
Mick Jagger to undergo heart valve replacement surgery: Drudge Report

FILE PHOTO: Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during a concert of their "No Filter" European tour at the Orange Velodrome stadium in Marseille, France, June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger is to undergo heart valve replacement surgery this week in New York and is expected to a make a full recovery, U.S. website Drudge Report said on Monday, citing unidentified sources.

The group have postponed a tour of the United States and Canada to give Jagger time to receive medical treatment, the veteran rock band said on Saturday.

The 75-year old is expected to back on stage by summer, Drudge Report said.

