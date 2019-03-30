Rolling Stones delay tour as Jagger seeks medical treatment

LONDON (Reuters) - The Rolling Stones have postponed a tour of the United States and Canada to give singer Mick Jagger time to receive medical treatment, the veteran rock band said on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during a concert of their "No Filter" European tour at the Orange Velodrome stadium in Marseille, France, June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier/File Photo

“I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can,” Jagger said on Twitter, without providing further details.

“I’m so sorry to all our fans in America and Canada with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this.”

Fans were quick to reply to his post, wishing him well.

The 75-year-old rock star was expected to make a full recovery, the band’s publicist said.

“The doctors have advised Mick that he is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible,” the publicist said in a statement.

The band’s North American tour had been scheduled to run from April 20 until June 29.

The Stones have had to cancel sell-out concerts in the past, like in Las Vegas in 2016, when Jagger contracted laryngitis.

Some misadventures of lead guitarist Keith Richards, the co-author with Jagger of hits such as “Satisfaction” and “Brown Sugar”, have also caused show postponements and cancellations during the band’s 50-year-long career.

The group had to cancel gigs in 1990 when Richards infected his finger, and the start of a European tour was postponed in 1998 when he fell off a ladder in his home. Some 2006 shows were also delayed when Richards fell from a coconut tree while on vacation.