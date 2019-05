Rolling Stones to hit the road as Jagger regains swagger

FILE PHOTO: Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during a concert of their "No Filter" European tour at the Orange Velodrome stadium in Marseille, France, June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

LONDON (Reuters) - The Rolling Stones will hit the road again this summer after rescheduling their North American “No Filter” tour, which was postponed when lead singer Mick Jagger needed medical treatment.

The 75-year-old, who media reports said had undergone heart valve replacement surgery in New York earlier in the spring, showed fans he had regained his swagger on Wednesday, breaking into his well-known dance moves in a video shared on Twitter.

“Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood can’t wait to get back out on the road again,” the band said in a tour statement on Thursday, with the rescheduled performances now due to kick off in Chicago on June 21.

Known for hits like “Brown Sugar” and “Sympathy For The Devil”, the veteran rock band said all U.S. and Canadian cities from the postponed shows were “locked in”.

“No Filter”, which now has an added show in New Orleans, will play in cities across the United States as well as in Ontario, Canada before wrapping up on Aug. 31 in Miami.