(Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Elon Musk said Twitter had locked his account thinking it had been hacked.

FILE PHOTO: Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk reveals the Tesla Energy Powerwall Home Battery during an event in Hawthorne, California, U.S., April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon/File Photo

"Twitter thought I got hacked & locked my account haha," Musk tweeted here late on Monday.

The tweet did not clarify the reason or the duration for which the account was locked.