December 10, 2019 / 9:12 AM / Updated an hour ago

Looking for new owners, MVV Energie keeps dividend stable

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German regional utility MVV Energie (MVVGn.DE), which is looking for new owners for a 45.1% stake that has been put up for sale, on Tuesday said it would keep its dividend stable for the 12th consecutive year.

The group said it would propose a dividend of 0.90 euros per share for 2018/19. Peers EnBW (EBKG.DE) and RheinEnergie [RHEI.UL], which jointly hold a 45.1% stake in MVV, earlier this year said they were looking to sell.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Vera Eckert; editing by Thomas Seythal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below