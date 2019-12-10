Looking for new owners, MVV Energie keeps dividend stable

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German regional utility MVV Energie (MVVGn.DE), which is looking for new owners for a 45.1% stake that has been put up for sale, on Tuesday said it would keep its dividend stable for the 12th consecutive year.

The group said it would propose a dividend of 0.90 euros per share for 2018/19. Peers EnBW (EBKG.DE) and RheinEnergie [RHEI.UL], which jointly hold a 45.1% stake in MVV, earlier this year said they were looking to sell.