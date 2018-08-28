FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
August 28, 2018 / 7:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. Senate leader says Myanmar leader cannot be blamed for atrocities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi cannot be blamed for atrocities that have occurred in that country because she does not have the powers necessary to stop military actions.

FILE PHOTO: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) walks to the Senate Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Responding to a reporter’s question, McConnell said there was no doubt that atrocities have been committed against Myanmar’s Rohingya people.

“I’ve been reluctant to join the pile-on that seeks to blame her for things that she couldn’t possibly have any impact,” he said.

Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Toni Reinhold

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.