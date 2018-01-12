FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 12, 2018 / 5:17 AM / Updated an hour ago

Japan conveys concern over Rohingya to Myanmar's Suu Kyi-Kyodo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono conveyed serious concern over Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslims to the country’s leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, in a meeting on Friday in the capital Naypyidaw, Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported.

Separately, the Japanese government announced emergency grant aid of 330 million yen ($2.97 million) to Myanmar to help members of the minority who return to Myanmar from Bangladesh.

Myanmar’s army launched a sweeping offensive in the north of the western state of Rakhine in response to Rohingya militant attacks on Aug. 25, triggering an exodus of more than 650,000 Rohingya villagers to Bangladesh.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
