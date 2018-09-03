UK's Hunt to visit Myanmar, raise case of jailed Reuters journalists

LONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said on Monday he would visit Myanmar soon and would raise the case of two Reuters journalists jailed for their reporting of the Rohingya crisis.

FILE PHOTO - Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt attends a joint news conference with Finland's Foreign Minister Timo Soini (unseen) in Vantaa, Finland August 14, 2018. LEHTIKUVA/Vesa Moilanen/via REUTERS

A Myanmar judge has found Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo guilty of breaching a law on state secrets and jailed them for seven years.

“Imprisoning journalists who write about inconvenient truths is an unconscionable blow to press freedom, and indeed everyone’s freedom. Will be raising the extremely serious case of the two Reuters journalists on my forthcoming visit to Burma (Myanmar),” Hunt said on Twitter.