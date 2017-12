Factbox: International reaction to arrest of Reuters reporters in Myanmar

(Reuters) - Major governments, including the United States, the European Union and Canada, and top United Nations’ officials, are among those demanding the release of Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo from detention in Myanmar.

The reporters were arrested on Dec. 12 after being invited to meet police officials on the outskirts of Yangon. They had worked on stories about a military crackdown in Rakhine state, from where about 665,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled since August and sought refuge in Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.

The two journalists were sent to Yangon’s Insein prison on Wednesday after a brief court appearance where they were allowed to meet their families and a lawyer for the first time since their arrest.

Myanmar’s Ministry of Information has said the reporters “illegally acquired information with the intention to share it with foreign media,” and released a photo of them in handcuffs.

It said the reporters and two policemen faced charges under the British colonial-era Official Secrets Act, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 14 years, though officials said they have not been charged.

Reuters President and Editor-In-Chief Stephen J. Adler has called for their immediate release.

“Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo are journalists who perform a crucial role in shedding light on news of global interest, and they are innocent of any wrongdoing,” he said in a statement.

Here are comments on their detention from governments, politicians, human rights groups, journalists and press freedom advocates around the world:

LATEST REACTION

- A group of 50 Pulitzer Prize winners called their arrest ”an outrageous attack on media freedom“ and demanded their immediate release. ”Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo are brave, principled and professional journalists who were working in the public interest and were jailed simply for doing their

jobs,” they said in a statement on Wednesday.

GOVERNMENTS, MULTILATERAL ORGANIZATIONS

- Two U.N. human rights experts called on Myanmar last week to release the two reporters, saying it was putting Myanmar on a dangerous path by using the Official Secrets Act to criminalize journalism.

“Journalism is not a crime. These detentions are another way for the Government to censor information about the military’s role in Rakhine State and the humanitarian catastrophe taking place,” said Yanghee Lee and David Kaye, who are the U.N. special rapporteur on Myanmar and on freedom of expression respectively.

- U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has said the United States was “demanding their immediate release or information as to the circumstances around their disappearance.” Last week, the State Department reiterated the U.S. demand for the reporters’ immediate release.

- Senator Ben Cardin, the leading Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee called the arrests “outrageous”.

“It just brings back the memory of the horrible practices with the repressive military rule,” he said.

- Republican Thom Tillis and Democrat Chris Coons, leaders of the U.S. Senate Human Rights Caucus, said they were “gravely concerned” about the reporters’ arrests and that press freedom was critical to ensuring accountability for violence against the Rohingya.

- Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kano said last week, “Freedom of the press is extremely important, including in order to protect fundamental human rights. The Japanese government would like to watch (this matter) closely.” Tokyo-based Human Rights Now has called on Japan to take a stronger stance.

- The European Union has urged Myanmar to release the reporters “as quickly as possible.” A spokeswoman for EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini said, “Freedom of the press and media is the foundation and a cornerstone of any democracy.”

- U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said countries should do everything possible to secure the journalists’ release and press freedom in Myanmar.

- Britain, Holland, Canada, Norway and Sweden have demanded the release of the Reuters reporters. Australia has expressed concern and Bangladesh has denounced the arrests.

- Former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark said it was “disturbing” to hear of the detention of the two Reuters journalists. “Press freedom is very important,” she said in a tweet on Christmas Day.

- Vijay Nambiar, former special adviser on Myanmar to the U.N. Secretary-General, said in a statement to Reuters that the detentions had caused “widespread disappointment within and outside the country that is likely to further damage the international reputation and image of Myanmar.”

- President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani called on Myanmar to protect media freedoms and release the reporters.

JOURNALISTS, NGOS

- The New York Times said in an editorial on Saturday that releasing the two journalists immediately “would help restore at least some lost faith” in Aung San Suu Kyi’s government.

- Human Rights Watch said the detentions appeared to be “aimed at stopping independent reporting of the ethnic cleansing campaign against the Rohingya.”

- The Committee to Protect Journalists said the arrests were “having a grave impact on the ability of journalists to cover a story of vital global importance”.

- Reporters Without Borders said there was no justification for the arrests and the charges being considered against the journalists were “completely spurious”.

- Advocacy group Fortify Rights demanded Myanmar immediately and unconditionally release the Reuters journalists.

- Myanmar’s Irrawaddy online news site called on Dec. 14 for the journalists’ release in an editorial headlined “The Crackdown on the Media Must Stop.” It said “it is an outrage to see the Ministry of Information release a police record photo of reporters handcuffed – as police normally do to criminals – on its website soon after the detention. It is chilling to see that MOI has suddenly brought us back to the olden days of a repressive regime.”

- The Southeast Asian Press Alliance said the journalists were “only doing their jobs in trying to fill the void of information on the Rohingya conflict.”

- The Protection Committee for Myanmar Journalists, local reporters who have demonstrated against prosecutions of journalists, decried the “unfair arrests that affect media freedom”.

- The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Myanmar said it was “appalled” by the arrests and “gravely concerned” about press freedom in Myanmar.

- The Foreign Correspondents’ Club in Thailand, Foreign Correspondents’ Association of the Philippines, Jakarta Foreign Correspondents’ Club and Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Hong Kong have issued statements supporting the journalists.