Myanmar's Suu Kyi says jailed Reuters journalists can appeal verdict

HANOI (Reuters) - Myanmar government leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Thursday said two jailed Reuters journalists can appeal their seven-year sentence, and that their jailing had nothing to do with freedom of expression.

Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi speaks at the World Economic Forum on ASEAN at the National Convention Center in Hanoi, Vietnam September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Kham

“I wonder whether very many people have actually read the summary of the judgment which had nothing to do with freedom of expression at all, it had to do with an Official Secrets Act,” Suu Kyi said at the World Economic Forum on ASEAN in Hanoi in response to a question from the forum moderator.

“If we believe in the rule of law, they have every right to appeal the judgment and to point out why the judgment was wrong.”

There has been international condemnation of the jailing of two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone, 32, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28 after they were found guilty of breaching a law on state secrets.