December 15, 2017 / 6:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. top diplomat calls for release of two reporters arrested in Myanmar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Friday that the U.S. government has demanded the release of two Reuters reporters being held in Myanmar.

“Our local representatives at the mission in Myanmar, at the embassy, are expressing our concerns over the detention of individuals, demanding their immediate release or information as to the circumstances around their disappearance,” Tillerson told reporters.

Myanmar’s information ministry said on Wednesday that the reporters faced charges under the British colonial-era Official Secrets Act, though officials have since said they have not been charged.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann

