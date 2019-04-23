U.N. secretary-general calls Myanmar prosecution of Reuters reporters 'unacceptable'

Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres speaks to the media during his visit at Al-Baqaa Palestinian refugee camp, near Amman, Jordan April 6, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres believes the prosecution of two Reuters reporters in Myanmar was “unacceptable” and will continue seeking their release, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

“The secretary-general remains concerned at the continued detention of Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo,” Guterres spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters after Myanmar’s top court rejected an appeal of their conviction.

“It is unacceptable that these journalists were prosecuted for reporting on major human rights violations against the Rohingya in Rakhine State,” Dujarric said. “We must continue to advocate and work towards their release and to strengthen the protection of journalists.”