August 20, 2018 / 6:10 AM / a minute ago

Myanmar verdict in Reuters reporters' case August 27: judge says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YANGON (Reuters) - The judge in the trial of two Reuters reporters jailed in Myanmar on accusations of obtaining secret state documents said on Monday he will deliver his verdict on August 27, in a case that is seen as a test of press freedom in the fledgling democracy.

Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone gestures as he is escorted by police after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar, August 20, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

The judge set the date after closing arguments had been delivered.

The court in Yangon has been holding hearings since January to decide whether, Wa Lone, 31, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28, are guilty of breaching the colonial-era Official Secrets Act, which carries a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison.

