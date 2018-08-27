FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 27, 2018 / 3:37 AM / Updated 3 minutes ago

Verdict in case against Reuters journalists in Myanmar postponed to September 3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YANGON (Reuters) - The verdict in Myanmar’s prosecution of two Reuters reporters accused of breaching the country’s Official Secrets Act was postponed on Monday until Sept. 3 because the judge overseeing the case is in poor health, a court official said.

FILE PHOTO: Detained Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo sit beside police officers as they leave Insein court in Yangon, Myanmar July 9, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo

“The judge is in poor health, so I am here to announce that the verdict is postponed to the third,” said Judge Khin Maung Maung, who attended a brief proceeding in the Yangon court, replacing Judge Ye Lwin who has overseen the case until now.

Journalists Wa Lone, 32, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28, were detained last December. Their prosecution has come to be seen as a test of progress towards democracy in the Southeast Asian country.

Writing by John Chalmers; Editing by Alex Richardson

