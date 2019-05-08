Biman Bangladesh plane skids off runway in Yangon, 17 injured

An injured passenger from a Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane that came off the runway as it landed in bad weather at Yangon's international airport is transported from North Okkalapa hospital to Yangon General Hospital in Yangon, Myanmar, May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Wang

YANGON (Reuters) - A Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane skidded off the runway when it landed in bad weather at Yangon’s international airport on Wednesday evening, injuring at least 17 people, officials said.

The Bombardier Dash 8 aircraft was carrying 29 passengers and four crew when it bounced while landing during heavy winds in Myanmar’s commercial capital, Bangladesh’s ambassador said. The plane was severely damaged.

The 17 who sustained mostly minor injuries were admitted to a local hospital, Manjurul Karim Khan Chowdhury, told Reuters.

“The main reason, the pilot told me, was the weather – crosswinds,” he said, “When he was trying to land... suddenly the aircraft jumped, went up and went down heavily.”

A photo published by the Myanmar Times showed the plane halfway off the runway with its fuselage apparently broken.

Shakil Miraj, general manager for Biman Bangladesh, also blamed bad weather for the crash.

The airline flies between Yangon and Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka four days a week.

A spokesman for Myanmar’s Department of Civil Aviation declined to comment, saying the department had not received a report of the incident from the ground.