Myanmar junta leader arrives in Jakarta for ASEAN crisis summit

FILE PHOTO: Myanmar's junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who ousted the elected government in a coup on February 1, presides an army parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Myanmar’s junta chief, arrived in Jakarta on Saturday for a summit of Southeast Asian leaders centred on the crisis in his country, video footage released by the Indonesian presidential palace showed.

Min Aung Hlaing, who was in charge of the Feb. 1 coup in Myanmar that sparked the bloody crisis, was seen descending from a plane and shaking the hands of Indonesian officials.