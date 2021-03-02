ASEAN to tell Myanmar military it is 'appalled' by violence: Singapore FM

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Southeast Asian nations will be frank in telling Myanmar’s ruling junta they are appalled by violence in the country, and the region needs to bring together ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and the military to find a way out, Singapore’s foreign minister said.

Foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are due to hold an informal meeting with a representative of the junta later on Tuesday via video conference.