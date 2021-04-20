Brunei says ASEAN heads of state, government to meet as bloc on Saturday

FILE PHOTO: Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah attends the opening session of the 31st ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines, November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN (Reuters) - Brunei on Wednesday said the heads of state and government of Southeast Asian countries will meet in Jakarta at the weekend, in a summit that other officials have said will discuss the crisis in army-ruled Myanmar.

Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, who is also prime minister, will chair Saturday’s meeting, his office said in a statement. Brunei is the current chair of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) bloc.

The statement did not specifically mention Myanmar. Some officials from ASEAN, which includes Myanmar, had confirmed on Tuesday that the situation in that country would be discussed.