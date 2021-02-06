Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Sean Turnell, an Australian economic advisor to Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi, said in message to Reuters on Saturday he was being detained, days after she was overthrown in a coup.

“I guess you will soon hear of it, but I am being detained,” he said. “Being charged with something, but not sure what. I am fine and strong, and not guilty of anything,” he said, with a smile emoji.

It was not subsequently possible to contact him.