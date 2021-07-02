U.S. adds four entities to trade blacklist in relation to Myanmar

(Reuters) -The United States on Friday added four new entities that support the Myanmar military to its trade blacklist as part of a response to its Feb. 1 coup.

The new entities on the U.S. trade blacklist are involved in copper mining and satellite services, according to a U.S. government posting.

The new entities listed are Wanbao Mining Ltd., and its two subsidiaries, Myanmar Wanbao Mining Copper, Ltd., and Myanmar Yang Tse Copper, Ltd., and King Royal Technologies Co., Ltd.