APAC

Myanmar in midst of 'national-scale internet blackout' - monitor

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YANGON (Reuters) - Myanmar is in the midst of a “national-scale internet blackout”, a monitoring group said on Saturday, as thousands of people take to the streets to protest a coup that unseated the government on Monday.

The NetBlocks Internet Observatory said in a post on Twitter that real-time network data showed connectivity had fallen to 54% of ordinary levels and witnesses reported a shutdown of both mobile data services and wifi connections.

