Britain says Myanmar violence marks new low after over 90 killed

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Foreign Affairs Secretary Dominic Raab walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, February 3, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) - A violent crackdown on protests that has seen more than 90 killed in Myanmar marks a new low, British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Saturday, adding that Britain would work to secure a path back to democracy in the country.

“Today’s killing of unarmed civilians, including children, marks a new low. We will work with our international partners to end this senseless violence, hold those responsible to account, and secure a path back to democracy,” Raab said in a tweet on the crackdown on Myanmar’s Armed Forces Day.