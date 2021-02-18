UK sanctions Myanmar generals after military coup

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Foreign Affairs Secretary Dominic Raab walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, February 3, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain on Thursday imposed sanctions on three Myanmar generals, accusing them of serious human rights violations following a military coup in the Asian country.

“We, alongside our international allies will hold the Myanmar military to account for their violations of human rights and pursue justice for the Myanmar people,” foreign minister Dominic Raab said.

Britain said it would enforce immediate asset freezes and travel bans against the three members of the Myanmar military: the minister of defence, Mya Tun Oo, the minister for home affairs, Soe Htut and deputy minister for home affairs, Than Hlaing.

In addition, Britain said further safeguards were being put in place to prevent British aid indirectly supporting the military-led government.

“Myanmar’s military and police have committed serious human rights violations, including violating the right to life, the right to freedom of assembly, the right not to be subject to arbitrary arrest or detention, and the right to freedom of expression,” the government statement said.