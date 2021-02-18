Canada imposes sanctions Myanmar military officials after coup: statement

FILE PHOTO: Canada's Minister of Transport Marc Garneau speaks in the House of Commons as legislators convene to give the government power to inject billions of dollars in emergency cash to help individuals and businesses through the economic crunch caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Blair Gable

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada on Thursday said it would impose sanctions on nine Myanmar military officials, saying the coup has led to mass detentions, the use of force and restrictions to democratic freedoms, according to a foreign ministry statement.

“We work alongside our international partners who call for the restoration of the democratically-elected government, and we echo their calls for the Myanmar military to release those who have been unjustly detained in the military takeover,” Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said in the statement.

Britain announced similar sanctions earlier on Thursday.