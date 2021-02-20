At least one killed in protest in Myanmar: emergency service

Police advance on the street during protests against the military coup, in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

(Reuters) - A man was killed in Myanmar on Saturday when police fired to disperse protesting opponents of a Feb. 1 military coup in the second city of Mandalay, media and an ambulance service said.

They said police and striking shipyard workers faced off for hours in Mandalay and several people with serious wounds were taken to hospital after police fired guns to break up the crowd.

One man died of a head wound, according to media workers including Lin Khaing, an assistant editor with the Voice of Myanmar media outlet in the city, and a Mandalay emergency service.