Myanmar's ousted president faces two new charges: lawyer

FILE PHOTO: Myanmar's president Win Myint addresses the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) summit in Kathmandu, Nepal August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/Pool

(Reuters) - Myanmar’s ousted President Win Myint is facing two new charges, his lawyer Khin Maung Zaw said on Wednesday, including a breach of the constitution that is punishable by up to three years on prison.

Win Myint was arrested on Feb. 1 along with Myanmar’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi just hours before the military seized power in a coup. Win Myint is also facing charges over violating protocols to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Lawyer Khin Maung Zaw said Win Myint’s trial date is not known.