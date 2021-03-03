Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
APAC

Myanmar's ousted president faces two new charges: lawyer

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Myanmar's president Win Myint addresses the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) summit in Kathmandu, Nepal August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/Pool

(Reuters) - Myanmar’s ousted President Win Myint is facing two new charges, his lawyer Khin Maung Zaw said on Wednesday, including a breach of the constitution that is punishable by up to three years on prison.

Win Myint was arrested on Feb. 1 along with Myanmar’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi just hours before the military seized power in a coup. Win Myint is also facing charges over violating protocols to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Lawyer Khin Maung Zaw said Win Myint’s trial date is not known.

Reporting by Reuters Staff; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up