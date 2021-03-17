Beijing urges 'more vigorous' steps by Myanmar to protect Chinese interests

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian attends a news conference in Beijing, China September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING (Reuters) - Myanmar should take “more concrete and more vigorous” measures to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens and companies there, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said during a daily news briefing on Wednesday.

More than 30 Chinese-backed factories were attacked during violence in Yangon on Sunday. Myanmar, bordering China, has been in turmoil since a military coup earlier this year.