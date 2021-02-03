China rejects suggestion that it supported coup in Myanmar

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin speaks during a news conference in Beijing, China November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry on Wednesday rejected the suggestion that it supported or gave tacit consent to Monday’s military coup in neighbouring Myanmar.

“Relevant theories are not true. As Myanmar’s friendly neighbouring country, we wish that all sides in Myanmar can appropriately resolve their differences, and uphold political and social stability,” foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in response to a question at a daily briefing.

The Chinese government’s top diplomat met last month during a scheduled visit to the Myanmar capital with officials including the country’s military chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who this week seized power in the coup.