APAC

Myanmar clinic treats 3 people with suspected rubber bullet wounds: doctor

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An emergency clinic in the Myanmar capital Napyitaw treated three patients on Tuesday with wounds suspected of being from rubber bullets, a doctor said.

The doctor, who asked not to be named, told Reuters the clinic provided preliminary treatment before the three plus another patient with head injuries were transferred to a main hospital.

Earlier on Tuesday, police in Naypyitaw fired gunshots into the air to disperse demonstrations against the ruling military, witnesses said.

Reporting by Reuters Staff; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

