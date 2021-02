Myanmar military vehicles are seen inside City Hall in Yangon, Myanmar February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

(Reuters) - Myanmar’s army declared a state of emergency on Monday as it said it carried out detentions of senior government leaders in response to fraud during last year’s general election.

A video address broadcast on military-owned television said power had been handed to the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing.