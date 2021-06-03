Southeast Asian envoys arrive in Myanmar, local news agency says

Slideshow ( 2 images )

(Reuters) - Envoys from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) arrived in Myanmar on Thursday ahead of planned meetings with the military junta on ending turmoil since the Feb. 1 coup, the local Delta News Agency reported.

It said Erywan Yusof, the second minister for foreign affairs for Brunei, ASEAN’s chair this year, and the bloc’s secretary-general Lim Jock Hoi, also from Brunei, were expected to meet junta leader Min Aung Hlaing on Friday.