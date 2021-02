FILE PHOTO: A Facebook logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

(Reuters) - Facebook users in Myanmar reported they were not able to access the social media platform on Thursday, days after the military seized power in a military coup.

Widespread reports from people posting online on other platforms said Facebook was inaccessible from the early hours of the morning.

A Facebook spokesperson did not respond immediately to request for comment.