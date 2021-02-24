Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Emerging Markets

Indonesia says foreign minister's planned visit to Myanmar not going ahead

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi will not travel to Myanmar to hold talks with the country’s military leaders following a military coup earlier this month, a spokesman for the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

“After taking into account the current development and the input of other ASEAN countries this is not the ideal time to conduct a visit to Myanmar,” Indonesian Foreign ministry spokesman Teuku Faizasyah told a news briefing.

Reporting by Stanley Widanto; Writing by Kate Lamb; Editing by Ed Davies

