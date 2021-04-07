Indonesia says UK to support ASEAN effort in resolving Myanmar crisis

FILE PHOTO: Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi delivers her speech during a press briefing with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/File Photo

JAKARTA (Reuters) - The United Kingdom will support the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in its effort to resolve the crisis in Myanmar, Indonesia’s foreign minister said Wednesday.

Retno Marsudi made the remark in a news briefing after talks with visiting British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Indonesia is among several Southeast Asian countries leading a push for high-level talks on Myanmar, where nearly 600 people have been killed in a crackdown on demonstrators opposing a Feb. 1 coup.