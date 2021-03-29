Indonesia foreign minister: in close contact with Japan on Myanmar

FILE PHOTO: Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi delivers her speech during a press briefing with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

TOKYO (Reuters) - Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on Monday she has been in close contact with her Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, to discuss the Myanmar situation and COVID-19 responses.

Retno made the comment at the start of her bilateral meeting with Motegi in Tokyo, where Japanese and Indonesia foreign and defence ministers are set to hold a four-way meeting on Tuesday.