Indonesia foreign minister: in close contact with Japan on Myanmar

TOKYO (Reuters) - Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on Monday she has been in close contact with her Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, to discuss the Myanmar situation and COVID-19 responses.
Retno made the comment at the start of her bilateral meeting with Motegi in Tokyo, where Japanese and Indonesia foreign and defence ministers are set to hold a four-way meeting on Tuesday.
