Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
APAC

Indonesia foreign minister: in close contact with Japan on Myanmar

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi delivers her speech during a press briefing with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

TOKYO (Reuters) - Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on Monday she has been in close contact with her Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, to discuss the Myanmar situation and COVID-19 responses.

Retno made the comment at the start of her bilateral meeting with Motegi in Tokyo, where Japanese and Indonesia foreign and defence ministers are set to hold a four-way meeting on Tuesday.

Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up