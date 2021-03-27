Myanmar junta leader pledges democracy at Army Day parade

(Reuters) - Myanmar’s junta leader Min Aung Hlaing reiterated a promise to hold elections on Saturday after last month’s coup and said that violent acts were inappropriate, at a time the army is forcefully suppressing protests against its takeover.

Addressing the annual Army Day parade, he welcomed the presence of Russian forces and said Russia was a “true friend”.

He said the army had to seize power on Feb. 1 because of unlawful acts by the ousted ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) of now detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi, adding that some party leaders had been found guilty of corruption and legal action was being taken against them.