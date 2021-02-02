U.S. Republican leader favors strong sanctions against Myanmar military

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to reporters after the weekly Republican caucus policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday the United States should pursue the strongest possible sanctions against Myanmar’s military leaders, including possible U.N. sanctions.

McConnell said Washington should back the strongest possible sanctions “with one voice” and try to unify the rest of the world. “Up to and including maybe trying to do something at the U.N., to see if the Russians and the Chinese would actually veto it,” he told a weekly news briefing.