U.S. State Department Spokesman Ned Price faces reporters during a news briefing at the State Department in Washington, U.S., February 24, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States expressed concern over Malaysia’s deportation of nearly 1,100 Myanmar nationals and urged countries in the region to hold off on any repatriations in light of the Feb. 1 military coup in Myanmar, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday.