Myanmar junta urges civil servants to return to work, threatens action

Demonstrators hold up signs during a protest against the military coup and demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 13, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

(Reuters) - Myanmar’s junta urged civil servants to return to work on Saturday and raised the possibility of action against those who do not, the army news service said.

A civil disobedience movement to protest against the Feb. 1 coup started with doctors, but now affects a swathe of government departments.

“Actions can be taken for breaching civil servant ethics, regulations, and failure of duty according to the... civil servant laws and code of conduct,” the statement said.