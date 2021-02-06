Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
APAC

Anti-coup protest draws hundreds in Myanmar's biggest city

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People wearing red ribbons hit pots during a night protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Hundreds of people joined a protest against this week’s military coup in Myanmar’s biggest city Yangon on Saturday, witnesses said.

“Military dictator, fail, fail; Democracy, win, win,” protesters chanted, calling for the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others who have been detained since the army seized power on Monday.

It was the biggest such street demonstration since the coup.

Editing by Matthew Tostevin; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up