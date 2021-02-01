U.S. Senate leader Schumer calls for response to Myanmar coup

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks during a news conference in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday said President Joe Biden’s administration is providing briefings to Congress after the “deeply disturbing” reports of a coup in Myanmar, and said Congress stands ready to work with the administration to resolve the situation.

“I hope that we can productively work together in a bipartisan fashion to determine the best course of action for America’s interests and for the people of Myanmar,” Schumer said in remarks opening the Senate session.