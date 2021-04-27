Myanmar's junta to 'positively' consider ASEAN suggestion on ending crisis

FILE PHOTO: Myanmar's junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing arrives as he attends the ASEAN leaders' summit at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) secretariat building in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 24, 2021. Courtesy of Muchlis Jr/Indonesian Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Myanmar’s junta will give “careful consideration to constructive suggestions” from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on ways to resolve violent turmoil triggered by a Feb. 1 coup, the junta said.

“The suggestions would be positively considered if it ... serves the interests of the country and was based on purposes and principles enshrined in” ASEAN, it said in a statement published on Tuesday.

Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing attended an ASEAN meeting in Indonesia on the weekend at which the bloc issued a so-called five-point consensus on steps to end the violence and promote dialogue between the rival Myanmar sides.